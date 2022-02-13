Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Bought by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 946,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,228 shares during the quarter. Welbilt makes up 2.8% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $21,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,298 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Welbilt by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,681,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,617,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 2.27. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

