Wedbush Cuts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $28.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of CRSR opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 14.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 10,084.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 14.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

