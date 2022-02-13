Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $161.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.50. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $1,155,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,465,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,513 shares of company stock worth $88,409,931. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.