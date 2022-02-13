Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 30.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $195,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

MRCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.