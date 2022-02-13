Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

