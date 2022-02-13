Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.64

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.64 and traded as high as $31.10. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 2,257 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 170,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.