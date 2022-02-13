Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,110.79

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,110.79 ($15.02) and traded as low as GBX 871 ($11.78). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 880 ($11.90), with a volume of 29,593 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. The stock has a market cap of £189.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 996.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,110.79.

In related news, insider Patrick DeSouza sold 50,000 shares of Water Intelligence stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.96), for a total value of £590,000 ($797,836.38).

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

