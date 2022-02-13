Warburg Research Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($103.45) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($101.15) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($88.28) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($98.85) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($105.75) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($109.20) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €85.18 ($97.91).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €69.05 ($79.37) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.40. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €62.10 ($71.38) and a one year high of €76.80 ($88.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.