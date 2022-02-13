Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at Atlantic Securities

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective trimmed by Atlantic Securities from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.62.

NYSE DIS opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,134,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

