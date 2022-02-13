Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Lifted to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.45.

NYSE:WMT opened at $135.33 on Friday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $308,851,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

