Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.31. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 1,704,530 shares.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of C$249.32 million and a PE ratio of -13.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.