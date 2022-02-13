Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $110.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

