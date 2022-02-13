Voya Investment Management LLC Has $12.31 Million Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,276 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ADUS opened at $75.78 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.