Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ball by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ball by 3.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ball by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.