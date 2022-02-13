Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 236.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOLV.B. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.