Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.83. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 395,540 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $95.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vista Gold by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Loews Corp grew its position in Vista Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,424,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

