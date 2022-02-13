Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 292,821 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $211,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 15.4% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $224.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

