Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Up 7.7%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.86. Approximately 2,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 637,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VERV shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,206,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,180 shares of company stock worth $9,230,189 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,286,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.