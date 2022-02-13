Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

