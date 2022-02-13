Veritable L.P. Sells 160 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

CNI opened at $121.78 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.26.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

