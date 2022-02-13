Veritable L.P. Purchases 682 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

EVRG stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 103,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,960 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

