Veritable L.P. Invests $252,000 in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

