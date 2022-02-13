Veritable L.P. Has $284,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

