Veritable L.P. Has $271,000 Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,522,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of MYRG opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $121.22.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

