Veritable L.P. Buys New Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SASR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

