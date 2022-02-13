Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is Altium Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,253,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,411 shares during the period. Verastem makes up about 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verastem were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Verastem in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Verastem in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,868 shares of company stock valued at $76,921 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verastem stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.61. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

