Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRNOF. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. cut their price target on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. Verano has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

