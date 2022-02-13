Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $939.11 million, a PE ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Varex Imaging by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

