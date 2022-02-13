Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $333,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.42. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

