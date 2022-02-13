Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is EPG Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.5% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $111.39 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.71 and its 200 day moving average is $108.76.

