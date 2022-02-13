Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 105.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 615,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,383 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

