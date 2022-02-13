VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 52.0% in January

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,486,000 after buying an additional 1,489,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,415,000 after purchasing an additional 163,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,599,000 after acquiring an additional 613,622 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,985,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 277,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,238,000 after buying an additional 301,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.