Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $659,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

