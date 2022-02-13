usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.68. usell.com shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on usell.com (USEL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for usell.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for usell.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.