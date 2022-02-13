USDK Reaches Market Cap of $28.58 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.58 million and $108.68 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.72 or 0.06799769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,285.31 or 0.99846768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00049224 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.