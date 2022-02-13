Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Position Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $21,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 54.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $81,164,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Hentges sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.89, for a total value of $7,376,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,701,201 shares of company stock valued at $327,656,019. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $100.02 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

