Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UVE. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th.
NYSE:UVE opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $387.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
