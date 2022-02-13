Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UVE. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

NYSE:UVE opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $387.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 110.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.