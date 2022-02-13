Unistake Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Unistake has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Unistake has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $58,681.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.38 or 0.06882115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,481.95 or 0.99804754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00048268 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,285,215 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

