Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

NYSE UAA traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,761,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,814. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Under Armour by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

