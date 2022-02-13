Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $17.51. 23,761,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,122,814. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Under Armour by 48.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 75,841 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $83,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 65.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after buying an additional 146,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.