Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,118 shares during the quarter. Under Armour makes up 1.4% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $102,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 8.7% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106,575 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Under Armour by 12.4% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Under Armour by 169.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 185,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of UA opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

