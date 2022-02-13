UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Aegis boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. UMH Properties has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $27.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.