Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Udemy traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 1314232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $334,541,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $8,088,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,621,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,355,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.94.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

