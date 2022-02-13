Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of UDMY opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.94.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,541,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $6,621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,022,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

