UBS Group Boosts Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $60.29 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $168,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 57.9% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.