Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.03.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $635,212,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

