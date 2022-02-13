U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,905,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,899 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $351,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

