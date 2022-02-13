U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Boosted by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,710,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 18.4% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,052,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 460,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of USB stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

