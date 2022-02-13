Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $270.00 at BTIG Research

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $393.64.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $190.88 on Thursday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $172.61 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.15 and its 200-day moving average is $298.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Twilio by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

