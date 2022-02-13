Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE TUFN opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.